Sea Bears Celebrate Philippine Independence

Photo by Danny Truong

Winnipeg Sea Bears recognize Philippine Independence Day with pre-game tributes of Filipino basketball heritage in Winnipeg by honouring Manny Aranez, Muriel Masangkay, Randy Viray and Reynold Reyes as the large 60ft by 30ft Philippine flag was unfurled in front of a sold-out crowd at Canada Life Centre. At the halftime break, dancers from Magdaragat Philippines, hosts of the Folklorama Philippine Pearl of the Orient Pavilion demonstrated traditional Philippine dances including tinikling. At the “We Got Next” Pre-Game Party at True North Square, Filipino talents – Brakada, Reynalyne Gacilan, DJ D-Luxx and DJ Ryan Reyes provided live entertainment to kick off the evening celebrations. Photos and videos from the evening also came from a collaboration with the Pinoy Photographers of Winnipeg and Filipino creative talents. Enjoy the photos. Videos are to be posted on FilipinoJournal.com and our social media channels. Go Sea Bears Go!