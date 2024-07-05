Sharon Cuneta Set for Teleserye Comeback on ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta will soon return to television in a new series under Dreamscape Entertainment. On Wednesday night, July 3, ABS-CBN welcomed her with a red carpet rollout, attended by top executives including Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes, Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi, and Dreamscape heads Kylie Manalo-Balagtas and Rondel Lindayag.

In a video released by ABS-CBN, Sharon expressed her excitement: “Kaya po ako nandito kasi may bago akong sorpresa sa inyo. I wouldn’t say there’s more pressure. I would say there’s more desire. Who wants to be anywhere else but home?”

Sharon, known as the Megastar, last appeared in a significant role as a guest star in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in 2021. Further details about her upcoming series are yet to be revealed.