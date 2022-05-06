Serving the Public with Integrity is Hermie Angeles’ Mission

Hermie Angeles is in every sense a people’s lawyer. Her legal career has always evolved to serve the public.

Beginning in Law School at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), she was a working student at the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), mandated to represent and defend the people of the Philippines before the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Immediately after passing the Bar Exams with a mark of 84.30%, she joined the Philippine Department of Justice (DOJ), as State Counsel, to protect and promote the interest of every Filipino in the international sphere by handling extradition and mutual legal assistance (MLAT) cases. She soon became the head of the DOJ services team on negotiations involving international trade and cooperation agreements, treaties and contracts with the EU, the US, Canada, and the Southeast Asian countries. Her DOJ career was centered on advancing human rights advocacy and diplomacy. She rose through the ranks, and in her silver years of government service, she retired as Senior State Counsel.

From public service to immigrant life in Canada, Hermie has never relented in her commitment to the people. As a newcomer, she volunteered with the Manitoba Museum for Human Rights, Immigrant Centre, Elwick Resource Centre, Elizabeth Fry Society, Logan Constituency and others.

The Canadian government was convinced with her proposition that “education is the best investment”, and she received a scholarship to attend the University of British Columbia (UBC). She likewise received a government grant when she challenged licensure exams, including her articling and CPLED. She never let them down by passing all 8 subjects required by the NCA in 6 months.

Hermie finished her Philosophy and Master of Law degree in UST, attended advanced human rights courses at the Mahidol University and Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law in Bangkok, Thailand, and completed further studies at numerous schools of learning including the Institute of International Humanitarian Law, in San Remo, Italy, the Institute of Law Enforcement Agency (ILEA), in Bangkok, Thailand, and the European Cybercrime Centre, at The Hague, Netherlands, among others.

She was also a recipient of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), by the US State Department in 2011.

May 14th, 2022 marks Hermie’s 3rd year of law practice in Canada. She is grateful for all those who joined her in her journey, for the trust of her clientele, for the support of family and friends back home in Manila and all over the world.

Her dedication and compassion for others remain an inspiration for immigrants looking to start a new life in a new land.

As a Canadian lawyer, she provides free legal services to the Legal Aid Manitoba and gives lectures about Wills and Estate to members of the Seven Oaks Division and the Notre Dame Constituency. Her areas of practice are Family Law, Wills and Estate, Real Estate, Immigration and Notarial Services.

Practicing the legal profession both in the Philippines and in Canada is a duty she owes to the people and to God.

Patuloy na nagsisilbi sa sambayanag Pilipino saan mang dako ng mundo!