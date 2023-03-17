Seeing adobo as the Google Doodle on March 15th made my heart sing!

Adobo is the first Filipino dish to be honoured as a Google Doodle and for Filipinos, it’s about time!

It’s time to celebrate because back in 2007, the amazing word “adobo” was added to the Oxford English Dictionary! To mark this momentous occasion, Google went all out and created a totally awesome Google Doodle that showcased the mouth-watering Filipino dish – adobo! The talented artist, Anthony Irwin, really outdid himself with his colorful illustration of a chicken adobo.

According to Irwin, his work of art perfectly captures that magical feeling of being transported back to your childhood, where nothing but the tantalizing aroma of your favorite food made you feel warm and cozy inside. And boy, does adobo have that effect on us!

Originating from the Philippines, the adobo cooking method has been around since the pre-colonial era. The locals had to come up with a way to preserve their food in the tropical climate, and so they used vinegar and salt to do just that. And thus, the beloved adobo was born! It’s a scrumptious blend of meat, seafood, or vegetables marinated in a heavenly mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves, and black peppercorns. After browning the dish in oil, it’s then simmered in the marinade, resulting in a dish that’s simply out of this world!

In fact, adobo is so mouth-wateringly delicious that it’s often considered as the unofficial national dish of the Philippines! So, let’s all raise a glass to adobo and relish in its scrumptiousness!