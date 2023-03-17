Hub of Creativity

Camille Coronado (left) and Hannah Napolitano (right) lead the team at Local Collective, coordinating a Spring Pop-Up Market at Petrus Hall on Saturday, March 11, in collaboration with 55 small business owners, creators and makers. Celebrating their one-year anniversary, Local Collective’s event featured a diverse array of offerings, such as one-of-a-kind clothing, custom apparel, handmade jewelry, expertly crafted ceramics, curated vintage finds, delectable food, and digital art.

Local Collective: A Hub of Creativity and Collaboration for Winnipeg Entrepreneurs

Hannah Napolitano and Camille Coronado celebrated their first-year anniversary of Local Collective. Both women are small business owners and shared a passion for helping other entrepreneurs and the market pop-up has become a hub of creativity and collaboration.

With over 55 vendors at Petrus Hall on Saturday, March 11th, Local Collective showcased a wide range of products including handcrafted jewelry, artisanal ceramics, vintage thrifted items, food and digital art products.

The founders of Local Collective noticed that many entrepreneurs struggle to get their businesses off the ground, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. They wanted to create a space where these entrepreneurs could showcase their products and get the support they need to succeed.

One of the vendors at Local Collective was Elmwood Supply, a student-run streetwear and clothing supply company from Elmwood High School. Both teachers and students were on hand to share and promote the life of small business owners.

This focus on supporting fellow entrepreneurs has created a sense of camaraderie and collaboration among the vendors. They buy from each other, not just to support their fellow entrepreneurs, but because they genuinely love each other’s products.

The market has also become a platform for first-time entrepreneurs to showcase their products and get their names out there. This includes Phia (Short for Sophia) encouraging these entrepreneurs to participate, knowing that it can make a significant impact on their businesses.

Local Collective has become known as a market that not only celebrates creativity and entrepreneurship but also fosters a community of support and collaboration. It has become a place where entrepreneurs help other entrepreneurs, and everyone is welcomed with open arms.

In a world where small businesses often struggle to survive, Local Collective is a shining example of what can be achieved when entrepreneurs come together to support each other. It is a testament to the power of community and collaboration and a reminder that we are all stronger when we work together.

Photo credit: Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal