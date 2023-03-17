$10,000 Scholarship Fund for FMAACI-SOEF Music and Arts Leadership Award to Live in Perpetuity

The Seven Oaks Education Foundation (SOEF) Inc. approved in their February 15, 2023, board meeting a scholarship fund for the benefit of students in the Seven Oaks area. From the October 29, 2022, fundraising event, SOEF received a total of $7,014.29 in donations and proceeds, The body then resolved: “That the SOEF top up the donations with $2,985.71 and together with the $7,014.29 received, transfer $10,000 to the Winnipeg Foundation to establish the FMAACI-SOEF Music & Arts Leadership Scholarship Fund that will live in perpetuity.”

The scholarship fundraiser last year dubbed as “ISKOLAR: Music and Arts Night” was initiated by the Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada Inc. (FMAACI) in support to the fundraising efforts of SOEF for more scholarships and bursaries for graduating high school students each year. It was held at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre (SOPAC), 711 Jefferson Avenue, Garden City Collegiate. Some alumni of the school division and Manitoba talents performed, as follows:

SOEF is an organization dedicated to providing the students of Seven Oaks School Division access to post-secondary education. SOEF envisions a supportive community where all students believe they can continue their education and training beyond high school.

The SOEF Board is composed of: Irv Simmonds, president; Pat Stefanchuk, past president; Avrum Senesky, vice president; Harriet Zaidman, secretary; Albert Yanofsky, Cheryl Senensky, Ernesto Ofiaza Jr,, Fran Taylor, Howard Kowalchuk, Nicole Laavellee, Navjeet Kambo, Tammy Fraser, Sherri Denysuik, and Ryan Cook, as members of the board of directors.

FMAACI is a federally registered non-profit organization by Corporations Canada which was founded August of 2014. It aims to explore and develop unique and creative approaches in the preservation, promotion and blending of Filipino music and arts in our Canadian multi-cultural environment. Its objectives are to discover and develop talents in music and art, establish and build relationships among Filipino artists through networking and mentoring, academic and artistic programs, and special recognition, and share Filipino music and arts in the community to ensure their continuity for the next generation.

FMAACI officers comprised of: Ernesto Ofiaza Jr, president; Levy Abad, vice-president; Paige Dimayuga, secretary; Jun Isla, treasurer; Ernie Pionela, auditor; and Kris Ontong, Jojo Yso, Daniel Tabo-oy Jr., Jogin Tamayo,Jet Tabuena, Alma Ganaden, and Susan Dimayuga, as board of directors’ members.

FMAACI has served more than 250 local musicians and budding artists and has conducted various music and arts programs. To name a few: Filipino Folk Music Festival, Basic Song writing workshops, painting workshops, Rhythms for Peace, Multi-cultural events, basic theatre workshops, ukulele workshops and dance exercise workshops for older adults and youth under the Healthy Together Now program of WRHA.

On June 30, 2023, FMAACI will spearhead a Multi-Cultural Gathering for Peace, Healing and Reconciliation with the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Indigenous groups, and different cultural ethnicities in line with the yearly Filipino Heritage Month celebration.

Photos by: Danny Roman