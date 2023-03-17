Winnipeg to Host 112th Grey Cup in 2025

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced that Winnipeg will be hosting the 112th Grey Cup in 2025, marking the fifth time the championship game will be played in the city. The event will be preceded by a week-long Grey Cup Festival in November 2025, filled with fanfare and celebration.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, a proud Winnipeg native, expressed his excitement about the Grey Cup’s return to his hometown. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the city, the province of Manitoba, and CFL fans nationwide. Ambrosie praised the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ plans for community engagement and an unforgettable event, eagerly anticipating the festivities.

Winnipeg’s history with the Grey Cup began in 1991 when it hosted the 79th edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. Since then, the championship has returned to Manitoba’s capital in 1998, 2006, and most recently, in 2015. The upcoming game will be the second time IG Field serves as the championship venue.

Looking ahead, the 110th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. In November 2024, the 111th Grey Cup will be held on the West Coast in Vancouver.