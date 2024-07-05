Sea Bears Triumph on Filipino Heritage Night

Sea Bears celebrated Filipino Heritage Night with a resounding 94-82 victory over the visiting Niagara River Lions on Thursday, June 27 at Canada Life Centre.

Halftime was a highlight of the evening, featuring a spectacular performance by the SIKAT Dance Crew. The talented group rocked the court, captivating the audience with their dynamic dance moves and infectious energy. The pre-game festivities at True North Square were also a great success. Fans enjoyed live music from DJ LMAO, participated in Winnipeg’s Got Sole sneaker drive, and indulged in delicious food and drinks from local vendors.

The night was not just about basketball; it celebrated culture and community. Filipino Heritage Night was a fantastic success, combining sports, culture, and community topped off with a Sea Bears win!

Filipino Journal media team (l-r) – Del Pelagio, Mike Talastas, Ryan Reyes, Star Roxas and Ron Cantiveros.

Sea Bears guard, Shawn Maranan signing autographs during post-game fan session. Photo by Del Pelagio

Sarte family at the Sea Bears pre-game party at True North Square. Photo by Del Pelagio

Winnipeg’s Got Sole crew at the pre-game fan fest collecting donations of used sneakers. Photo by Mike Talastas

Sikat Dance group performing during the Sea Bears halftime show. Photo by Mike Talastas

“We want Shawn” chant during the Sea Bears game. Photo by Star Roxas

Future Sea Bears player at the south-end courtside. Photo by Star Roxas