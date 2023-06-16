“Royal Blood” unveils murder mystery on GMA Telebabad this June 19

Get ready for the biggest murder mystery series on Philippine primetime TV that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats via “Royal Blood.”

Beginning June 19, Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes makes his highly-anticipated comeback to the small screen as he headlines the series as Napoy.

The upcoming masterpiece of GMA Network boasts of a stellar cast comprising Megan Young as Diana, the ex-girlfriend and great love of Napoy; Mikael Daez as Kristoff, the half-brother of Napoy and husband of Diana; Dion Ignacio as Andrew, the ambitious and business-savvy husband of Margaret; Lianne Valentin as Beatrice, the witty and materialistic daughter of Gustavo; Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as Tasha, the kind-hearted neighbor of Napoy who has secret feelings for him; and Rhian Ramos as Margaret, Gustavo’s conservative yet mysterious child.

Playing a special and significant role in the program is multi-awarded actor Mr. Tirso Cruz III as Gustavo Royales, the rich and shrewd business tycoon and patriarch of the Royales family.

Also part of the series are Ces Quesada as Aling Cleofe, the head female servant of the Royales family; Benjie Paras as Otep, Napoy’s most trusted friend; Carmen Soriano as Camilla, the evil mother-in-law of Napoy; and Arthur Solinap as Emil, a renowned investigator who will be in charge of the murder mystery.

“Royal Blood” follows the story of Napoy, a loving single father working as a motorcycle rider to provide for his daughter’s needs. He is also the bastard son of a business tycoon. But despite facing financial problems, Napoy is able to provide for his child with the help of his friends and neighbors.

However, chaos ensues when Napoy’s estranged father suddenly appears and wants to make amends with him. As Napoy enters the family of his wealthy father, he gets to know his half-siblings. Sooner or later, things become more complicated when their father is murdered and Napoy becomes the primary suspect.

How will the mystery unravel? Who among them is the real innocent and who will be judged guilty?

Don’t miss the world premiere of “Royal Blood” — under the helm of esteemed director Dominic Zapata — this June 19, weeknights at 8:50 p.m. on GMA and at 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and at 11 p.m. every Friday on GTV.