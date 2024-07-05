Rainbow Stage Premieres Ma-Buhay the Musical

Ma-Buhay, Manitoba’s first fully Filipino musical, made its world premiere last week, captivating audiences as it took center stage. The show, featuring music and lyrics by Winnipeg’s Joseph Sevillo, opened on Thursday at Rainbow Stage.

Ma-Buhay tells the story of three young Filipino individuals from different economic backgrounds as they compete in a singing competition.

The show runs from June 27 to July 14, and tickets can be purchased online.

