Pinoy gymnast wins historic gold at World Championships

Filipino teen Carlos Yulo wows spectators at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reaching the top 10 of the men’s individual all-around final and becoming the first Filipino world champion by ruling the men’s floor exercise.

The 19-year old Yulo won the gold medal in the floor exercise of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hans Martin Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany. He scored 15.300 points, beating out Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat, who emerged as the topnotcher in the qualifiers. China’s Xiao Ruteng settled for bronze with a score of 14.933.

Yulo started making waves in the local scene at the Palarong Pambansa where he won gold for the National Capital Region (NCR) in the individual all-around event.