Bongbong Marcos repeatedly claims he was cheated

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. continued to claim he was a victim of massive cheating during the 2016 vice presidential race.

Marcos said Vice President Leni Robredo had already robbed three years of what could have been his six-year term.

Robredo won the vice presidential race by a margin of 280,000 vote. She countered Marcos’ claim by saying that between the two of them, she knows that she is not the thief. She also took a swipe at the Marcoses by saying that she doesn’t have fake diplomas, apparently referring to accusations that Sen. Imee Marcos falsely claimed to be a graduate of Harvard.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), released copies of initial recount results in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental where the former senator claimed he was cheated. The high court also asked Robredo’s camp to submit an answer to Marcos’ bid to recount votes in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.