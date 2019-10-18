Early Autumn at the Roland Pumpkin Fair, 05 October 2019

Cloudy sky, intermittent rain, and 8 degrees Celsius – it didn’t matter at all! Group A families and friends celebrated early autumn at the Roland Pumpkin Fair (held every first Saturday of October) at the Rural Municipality of Roland, Manitoba, which is about 105 kms. southwest of Winnipeg. The main highlight of the pumpkin festival is called the Great Pumpkin and Vegetable Commonwealth Weigh-Off held at the mainstage arena where the locals and visitors had gathered before 10:30 in the morning. Every pumpkin entry coming from different towns of the province was being placed on the scale at the mainstage arena by means of a forklift. Breaking the Manitoba-grown record, the heaviest pumpkin and declared as the 2019 winner weighs 1,660.5 lbs. owned and raised by Mr. Cornie Banman from Schanzenfeld, Manitoba, thereby receiving the grand prize of $1,500. When asked how Mr. Banman raised the monster pumpkin he said, “I pumped at least 250 gallons of water per day without using any fertilizer.” During the competition prizes were also handed out for the largest green squash, for the heaviest tomato and for the heaviest watermelon.

The whole-day affair started with a pancake breakfast under the fairgrounds tent. Also at the arena, alive with free continuous family entertainment, are agricultural and educational displays and face painting and choo choo train for kids.

Group A and friends include the Cantiveros, Gem & Lita Anis, Carrie and Orly Barroga, Lucille Nolasco, Carolina Castro, Jean Guiang-Santoro, Julie and Mario Javier, ldrin and Meriam Deuna, Josie Capulong and Charlie, Carolina and Dominique, Rodriguez, Laddie and Julie Vila, Chris and Maribel Nolasco.