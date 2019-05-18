Piano-Oriented Classical Music

I may be an aficionado of the contemporary Pop and Rock genres of music; however, Classical is another genre that I love listening to. Seldom do I encounter people who are into this kind of music, especially among the younger generation. It’s time that they start discovering the music whose origins stretched far back to centuries ago.

In Classical music, there are also different kinds—depending on the instruments used or on the amount of instruments employed in one composition. Symphonies are the ones often associated with big orchestras. Sonatas are usually the ones that involved only a solo or a few number of instruments, typically the piano. Speaking of this instrument, here are some of my favorites in piano-oriented Classical music.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Piano Sonatas (1774-1799)

Frédéric Chopin – Nocturnes (1827-1846)

Eric Satie – Gymnopédies (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff – Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Philip Glass – Glassworks (1982)

Final Note

Many music enthusiasts think that listening to one type of music is cool. To me it’s not. The more diverse and varied one’s music taste is, the better. It makes one more openminded and less critical of things that she does not readily understands. Music eclecticism is the best way to go!