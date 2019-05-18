From the Legislature

The month of May is going by quickly and I wanted to use this opportunity to share an upcoming event, with all of you!

Who: Our community, everyone is invited!

What: Opportunity to celebrate and learn about Filipino-Canadian Heritage. We are going to be having live performances of dancing, singing, poetry reading, as well as short historical presentations of our Filipino community and how the community has contributed to our Canadian heritage, economy and more. There will be many exhibits to enjoy, learn from and have fun at, as well as ongoing basketball tournaments happening in the Gym. I should also mention we will be having a nice spread of food that can be purchased for $2.

Where:Maples Collegiate – 1330 Jefferson.

When:Saturday, June 1stfrom 4-9PM.

Why: Our Filipino-Canadian Heritage is being recognized at both a Federal level and a provincial level simultaneously. Celebrating and recognizing our Filipino heritage every June is not new to Winnipeg but it is new for Canada as a nation. For the first time it will be celebrated and recognized from coast to coast to coast because last November the House of Commons in Ottawa passed a motion to recognize June as Philippine Heritage month in Canada.

The Filipino community has been a huge part of both my life and my fathers over the years and this special event is our way of saying thank you and exemplifying the pride that we hold dear to heart of our community, friends and family.

If you are free on June 1st, I hope that you consider attending. The event is a come and go as you please atmosphere, so feel free to bring the children out you can take off before their bed times if need be. The event itself is completely free of charge, however, for a plate of food it will cost $2.

In wrapping up I just wanted to give a big shout out to all of our dedicated volunteers and all of their continued efforts and hard work. June 1stwill be a blast! And I hope to see you there!