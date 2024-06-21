Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Resigns from Cabinet Posts Amid Political Rift

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her resignation from her roles as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body, effective July 19, as political differences with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. intensify.

The resignation comes amid increasing tension within the alliance between Duterte and Marcos. Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed President Marcos accepted Duterte’s resignation but provided no specific reason.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has faced open political hostilities with Marcos. Initially formed for the 2022 elections, the alliance combined their families’ political strongholds but has struggled with internal discord. Key points of contention include the handling of territorial disputes with China and efforts to arrest religious leader Apollo Quiboloy on sex abuse charges.

Former President Duterte has publicly criticized Marcos’ administration, accusing it of attempting constitutional amendments to lift term limits and alleging drug abuse by Marcos.

In contrast to her father’s approach, President Marcos has strengthened security ties with the United States, opposing China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea, a stance at odds with Sara Duterte’s refusal to comment on the issue.

Sara Duterte will continue to serve as vice president.