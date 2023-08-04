Valor in Action: The Filipino Contingent

The Filipino community joyously welcomed the Philippine delegation to the World Police and Fire Games last July 31 at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba. Led by Police Lt. General Rhodel O. Sermonia, these exceptional athletes were honored with an evening of heartfelt testimonials, entertainment, and camaraderie. Gratitude resonates for the dedicated organizers, volunteers, and the entire community who orchestrated this memorable event. As World Police and Fire Games draws to a close, all eyes are set on the upcoming August 6 closing ceremony happening at The Forks CN Stage.

Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

Philippine delegation teams garner 21 medals after 7 days of competition in the 2023 World Police and Fire Games

The Filipino community is in full force supporting the delegation as shown at the PCCM’s welcome dinner for the athletes

The Philippine National Police and Fire Team continue to garner medals — 11 gold, 8 silver, and 2 bronze and still counting in the 20th World Police and Fire Games in the 20th Biennial World Police and Fire Games after seven grilling days of competition in the various sports venues in Winnipeg.

The Philippine Team is ranked 2nd in the overall medal standing as of this writing.

The World Police and Fire Games is a biennial athletic event open to active and retired law enforcement and fire services personnel throughout the world. The WPFG Federation is an arm of the California Police Athletic Federation, an American non-profit organization.

Led by Police LT. General Rhodel O. Sermonia, the more than 70 delegates arrived in Winnipeg on July 28 and were ready for the sports competition.

The delegates came to Canada with their expenses like airfare and their daily expenses for food and housing, feeling short of the Philippine government to extend minor support to compete in Canada. Philippine National Police provided some money for the athletes.

Due to this dire-straight situation, Kenneth Salazar volunteered to coordinate the arrival of the Philippine Athletes, and because he has less contact with the Filipino community, he contacted Leila Castro, one of the administrators of 204 Filipino Forum and Marketplace, to spread the urgent call for volunteers to welcome the delegation and at the same time, to ask for financial help and in kind. Salazar, married with 2 children, active in Environment Manitoba, and a committee member of the William Whyte Housing program, said: “I am one of the 204 Filipino Forum and Marketplace moderators. I shouted and created the group chat and every day, I made a noise until it was heard by the Filipino community, and the response was tremendous. Our well-known hospitality moved to action to welcome our kababayan athletes.”

The news of the forthcoming athletic events and the financial needs, housing, and food for the delegation had spread like wildfire with community groups being involved as well – Bulacan Association of Manitoba under the presidency of Ray Argulla; Bayanihan led by Edison Catajoy Garcia; 204 Volunteers Inc, the local Filipino media, CKJS, Filipino Journal, and Pilipino Express, and PCCM President Virgie Gayot, offered the PCCM for the welcome dinner.

At the welcome dinner at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM), food and drinks donors came in droves and still offered their homes for the delegates, and some families welcomed delegates to stay with them during the duration of the game.

Ronald Opina, honorary consul, said: “The members of the Filipino community opened their hearts to welcome the Filipino delegates to the 20th World Police and Fire Games.” And we are proud and humbled by their presence in this biennial sports competition. My special thank you, to Lt. Gen. Rhodel O. Sermonia and other officials for leading the way to garner so many medals in this game. We are proud of you. And special thanks to our sponsors and volunteers for opening their homes and their wallets to the delegation. We wish them great success.”

Larry Vickar, president and CEO, of Vickar Automotive Group, writes: ” It is our great honor to be part of the 20th World Police and Fire Games. From my family and my management group and staff, we welcome you to our Friendly City of Winnipeg, together with the more than 100,000 Filipinos who comprise the most vibrant Filipino community in Canada. Hoping for more medals to win, and more success in all your endeavours.”

LT.Gen. Rhodel O. Sermonia said: “We are overwhelmed by the genuine hospitality of the Filipinos in Winnipeg. Thank you very much for all your help to make our stay in Winnipeg a very memorable one.”

And from Kenneth Salazar and Leila Castro and some organizers, extend heartfelt thanks to all volunteers, hosts, sponsors, and donors of food and drinks.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros, Edison Catajoy Garcia and Rod Cantiveros