Playoff Season! Winnipeg White Out Is Back



Go Jets Go! Downtown Winnipeg came alive as thousands of fans gathered for the Whiteout Street Party and Party at the Plaza for Games 1 & 2 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Decked out in Jets gear and white from head to toe, the crowd brought playoff energy to Donald Street, True North Square including the 15,000 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Photo by Tim Nombrado | Filipino Journal

WHITEOUT WARRIORS: Jets Take 2-0 Series Lead as Winnipeg Comes Alive

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are flying high, not just on the ice but all across downtown as they soar to a 2-0 series lead over the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs — and the legendary Whiteout is back in full force.

In Game 2, it was Kyle Connor who once again stepped up, breaking a 1-1 tie just 1:43 into the third period with a sniper’s finish off a slick feed from Cole Perfetti. That goal sealed a gritty 2-1 win for the Jets in a game marked by tight-checking, limited space, and playoff-level intensity.

“We talked about our mentality going into tonight,” Connor said. “It was going to come down to who wanted it more.”

Connor’s Game 2 heroics followed a clutch goal in Game 1 with just 96 seconds left in regulation, part of a thrilling 5-3 comeback win. Add in Mark Scheifele’s leadership and Connor Hellebuyck’s timely saves — 21 in Game 2 alone — and this Jets team is showing shades of the 2018 squad that made a deep playoff run.

“You need your best players to be your best players,” said interim head coach Scott Arniel. “That’s what we’re seeing from Scheif and Connor.”

The atmosphere inside Canada Life Centre has been electric, but the party doesn’t stop at the doors. Outside, Winnipeg’s iconic Whiteout Street Parties have transformed downtown into a sea of white, thunderous cheers, and pure playoff joy.

Thousands of fans — decked out in wigs, face paint, and vintage Jets gear — have packed Donald Street and True North Square for every game. It’s more than just a watch party. It’s a movement.

The street parties, capped at 5,000 attendees per game, also give back to the community. Five dollars from each $10 ticket goes directly to United Way Winnipeg, supporting local efforts to combat homelessness, addiction, and hunger. Since 2018, over $312,000 has been raised through these events.

With Game 3 shifting to St. Louis, the Jets know they’ve done their job at home — but the real challenge begins now.

“The games have been close,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Now it’s our turn to raise our level.”

Still, Winnipeg fans believe this is the year. And with a goalie like Hellebuyck, four lines firing, and an entire city behind them, who can blame them?

Game 3 is set for Thursday night. Whether you’re inside the arena, at the street party, or cheering from home — Winnipeg is all in.

Photos by Tim Nombrado, Mike Macareag and Danny Truong