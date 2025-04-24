A Cultural Connection Close to Home | Help Us Build The Mabuhay District

By: Jackie Wild, Vice Chair – Mabuhay District Inc.

As Philippine-Canadians, Manitoba feels like home in more ways than one. Many of us were born and raised here, growing up under prairie skies while carrying with us pieces of our ancestral heritage. For others, Manitoba may be a newer place to navigate, yet it’s still peppered with familiar faces, shared traditions, and an undeniable sense of belonging.

We live, work, and play alongside our kababayan in a province that proudly displays a distinct Philippine flavour.

So, what exactly makes our community here so remarkable?

– Manitoba has the largest Philippine population per capita in Canada. Roughly 7% of the province’s population identifies as Philippine-Canadian – and in Winnipeg, it’s 1 in every 10 people.

– Winnipeg is home to one of the oldest Philippine communities in the country, with migration dating back to the 1930s.

– Tagalog is the most widely spoken non-official language in Manitoba, second only to English.

These numbers tell a powerful story of growth, resilience, and cultural strength.

We have every reason to feel proud of our Philippine heritage here at home. But what excites me most is our community’s untapped potential and the legacy we’re only starting to build for future generations.

Let me introduce you to one vision of that legacy: the Mabuhay District.

The Initial Spark

The seed for the Mabuhay District’s vision was planted in 2019 when a group of local community leaders came together and asked: What would it look like to have a permanent space dedicated to Philippine-Canadian culture? Something beyond a single weekend of celebration. Something everlasting.

We began to imagine a district that would serve as a reflection of our past, a celebration of our present, and an investment in our future. It would be a safe space to amplify our voices, showcase our talents, and foster collaboration across generations.

In June 2024, that idea officially took shape: Mabuhay District Inc. was born to establish a Philippine-Canadian cultural and economic hub in Winnipeg.

ABOUT MABUHAY DISTRICT

Established in June 2024, Mabuhay District Inc. aims to create a cultural and economic hub where Philippine-Canadians are empowered to thrive through collaboration and exploration. The Mabuhay District aspires to highlight Philippine-Canadian excellence in the areas of entertainment, housing, production, recreation, education, entrepreneurship and more. Mabuhay District Inc. relies on the unwavering support from our board, committees, volunteers, funders and broader community of supporters.

How To Get Involved

Now that the spark has been lit, we’re inviting you – leaders at the heart of our community – to help shape what happens next.

The Mabuhay District is proudly grassroots, volunteer-led, and member-driven. This is why your voice matters. Whether you’re a student with big ideas, a business owner with insight, or a volunteer ready to roll up your sleeves – there’s a place for you here.

We’re currently collecting community feedback to help define what the Mabuhay District will become. What would you love to see in this space? We also invite you to participate in our upcoming engagement events, such as our community feedback sessions, membership launch, and Annual General Meeting.

We’re ready to listen, and we’re ready to build the Mabuhay District alongside you.

Join us for our Membership Launch Party!

Saturday, April 26, 2025

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Forks Event Space (2nd Floor, Room 201)

1 Forks Market Road, Winnipeg

FREE admission

Come enjoy:

● Live entertainment

● A Philippine pop-up market

● Meet & greet with our board

● Learn how to become a Founding Member!

Want to get involved? Learn more:

● https://www.mabuhaydistrict.ca/

● mabuhaydistrictmb@gmail.com

● https://www.instagram.com/mabuhaydistrict

MABUHAY DISTRICT INC. LAUNCHES MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM

WINNIPEG, April 10, 2025 — Mabuhay District Inc. launches its Founding Membership Program, opening its membership to the general public interested in Filipino-Canadian culture and the proposed Mabuhay District.

Founding Members will enjoy benefits that include being part of the community, being able to vote on key decisions, the opportunity to run for director positions, and more perks that will be announced in the future.

Mabuhay District Inc. invites anyone interested in becoming a founding member to our Membership Launch Party on April 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1 Forks Market Road, The Forks Event Space, 2nd Floor, Room 201.

Event highlights will include live entertainment and a pop-up market from local Filipino-led organizations and businesses. There will also be an opportunity to connect with Mabuhay District Inc.’s board of directors, where attendees can ask questions about membership or the District in general.

The Mabuhay District Inc. hopes to build a district in Winnipeg that focuses on supporting and celebrating Filipino business and culture. The name is derived from mabuhay, the Tagalog greeting for welcoming people. The district aims to create a place where the traditional and modern aspects of Filipino-Canadian culture can meet and grow together.

For additional information regarding this News Release, please visit https://www.mabuhaydistrict.ca/events-1/general-membership-launch-party.

