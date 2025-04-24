‘Kabarangay’ Kris Ontong Receives King Charles III Coronation Medal for Community Service

With Sen. Gigi Osler

Prominent Filipino-Canadian community leader and Barangay Canada co-founder ‘Kabarangay’ Kris Ontong has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal for Community Service. The honour was conferred upon Ontong and 35 other recipients in a formal ceremony held at Government House in Manitoba from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on February 18, 2025. The Honourable Anita Neville, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, alongside the Honourable Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler, presented the medal.

The Coronation Medal commemorates the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada. It is bestowed upon individuals who have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region, or community. It also recognizes those whose outstanding achievements abroad bring credit to Canada.

Ontong, who immigrated to Canada in 2010, has long been a passionate advocate for newcomer engagement, multiculturalism, and public service. As the co-founder of Barangay Canada, an online media platform that amplifies issues affecting Filipino newcomers, he has helped bridge communities and encourage civic participation. His leadership roles with the Southeast Manitoba Filipino Association and the Prairie Centre for Excellence in Mentoring further highlight his commitment to fostering inclusivity and community development.

In a conversation after the ceremony, Ontong expressed deep gratitude for the recognition:

“I am profoundly grateful to have been nominated by Senator Gigi Osler, to be considered deserving of the honour, and to be among such incredible, distinguished Canadians.

This recognition as an immigrant holds profound significance, especially at a time when rising anti-immigrant sentiment is being fueled by divisive and xenophobic rhetoric from beyond our borders. Now more than ever, we must demonstrate to our fellow Canadians that we stand together in addressing the challenges affecting our country.”

Ontong’s recognition underscores the invaluable contributions of immigrants in shaping Canada’s social fabric. As he continues to champion representation and civic engagement, his work remains a testament to the importance of inclusion and service in strengthening Canadian communities.

With Lt. Gov. Neville



