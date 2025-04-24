How We Winter in Manitoba: A Day of Ice Fishing on Lake Winnipeg

Castmasters Ice Fishing Group. Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

When winter sticks around in Manitoba, we don’t complain — we lean in.

And what better way to embrace the season than to spend a full day out on the frozen expanse of Lake Winnipeg, bundled up, surrounded by good friends, and waiting for that big catch beneath the ice?

We recently joined the Castmasters – a group of adventurous Filipino anglers for a true Manitoban winter experience: ice fishing. For some of us, it was a first-time thrill. For others, it was a return to a beloved seasonal tradition. But for everyone — it was unforgettable.

The Set-Up: Cold Hands, Warm Hearts

Before sunrise, we packed up augers, bait, snacks, and layers (so many layers), and headed north. Once we arrived, it was all about drilling the holes, setting up tents and lines, and getting ready for a full day on the ice.

It was a beautiful, sunny winter day and spirits were high — because that’s the thing about ice fishing: it’s not just about catching fish. It’s about connecting — with nature, with community, and with that peaceful stillness you can only find in the heart of a Manitoba winter.

The Catch: Patience and Payoff

It didn’t take long before the first shout rang out: “Got one!”

Excitement echoed across the lake as one by one, fish were pulled up through the icy water. There were cheers, laughs, and a lot of photos (of course). We caught , and even a few big ones that got away — but that’s all part of the story.

From the Philippines to the Prairies

For many Filipino families new to Manitoba, ice fishing might feel like an extreme sport. But this day showed us that with the right gear, a sense of adventure, and some great company — it’s one of the most rewarding winter experiences out there.

As we shared food, stories, and laughs in our ice fishing shack, it felt like a perfect blend of Filipino warmth and Prairie resilience.

Watch the Full Adventure

We captured the entire day in a special video featuring a popular winter activity for many Manitobans. Watch it now on YouTube:

So yes — it’s still winter. And yes — we’re still loving it.

This is how we winter in Manitoba.