Celebrating Culture through Music



The MAFTI Rondalla Concert at Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre dazzled audiences with a vibrant celebration of Filipino culture and music. From heartfelt folk songs to lively dances, the event highlighted the rondalla’s rich legacy, leaving attendees inspired and proud of their heritage. A true masterpiece of harmony and heritage! Photo by Rollan Temporosa and Ronald Mervin Sison

MAFTI Rondalla Concert: A spectacular celebration of music and heritage

Unforgettable cultural extravaganza mesmerizes the audience

by Rod Escobar Cantiveros

The MAFTI Rondalla Concert, recently held at the Seven Oaks Performing Art Centre, deserves a laurel of recognition for its outstanding performances, The ensemble’s varied repertoire masterfully evoked a subtle nostalgic impact, transporting the audience through a reverential musical journey.

From the lively and upbeat “New York, New York” to the joyous Christmas Medley segment, the concert was punctuated by heartfelt moments, including the poignant MAFTI Medley and THE OPM soul-searching “Hindi Kita Malilimutan.” The selection of bucolic folk songs added a charming touch, showcasing the rondalla’s enduring relevance and importance.

The entire ensemble delivered a truly entertaining and memorable experience cementing the significance of the rondalla in our cultural heritage.

Genalyn Tan, immediate past president of MAFTI and the driving force behind the concert, warmly introduced the event, paying tribute to the MAFTI Rondalla’s humble yet ambitious beginnings in the mid-1980s. Founded by the late MAFTI president Rosalinda Natividad Cantiveros, with the assistance of the late Leony Bailon, the rondalla over the years under the dedicated mentorship of Eva Mendez, Gory Parado, and others. With a cultural grant from the former Manitoba government, the MAFTI Rondalla, under the creative direction of Ronald Mervin Sison, staged a bold concert featuring a diverse repertoire, live performances of dances and songs, and exceptional musical excellence.

Photo by Rollan Temporosa and Ronald Mervin Sison

Inspiring welcome address by Mary Jane Napolitano, president of MAFTI, and warm messages of MLA Malaya Marcelino, (matinee) and MP Kevin Lamoureux at the gala night.

Interwoven between the main performances were captivating showcases by smaller groups of rondalla members. A standout was the enchanting rendition of ‘Malinak Lay Labi’, by Jon Malek, a traditional folk song infused with Indigenous elements. And family members, the Abella and Lozada Families whose performance added excitement to the audience. Other memorable moments included the piano interpretations of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and ‘La Campanilla”, by Jett Russel Panganiban, as well as the lively street song ‘Mamang Sorbetero’. The evening’s energetic dance performances – Carinosa, Polka Sa Nayon, Pandango sa Ilaw, and the electrifying ‘Tinikling’-seamlessly merged with rhythmic movements with rondalla’s melodic harmonies.

Timeless Western Classics were reimagined with musical excellence as the rondalla performed mesmerizing renditions of ‘Beautiful Girl’, Eraserhead Medlely, ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’, and the soul-defining ‘Hallelujah’. The ensemble’s mastery of melody was further showcased in their heartfelt interpretations of ‘Moon River’ and ‘The Prayer’. The concert’s festive atmosphere was capped off with joyful performances of beloved Christmas songs, seamlessly blending English and Filipino lyrics in ‘God is Good’, ‘Jesus Celebrate’, ‘Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit’, ‘Joy to the World’, ‘Silver Bells’, and ‘PaskoNa Sinta Ko’. The spark that electrified the entire concert was undoubtedly Musical Director Meldrick Agravante. His dynamic energy and masterful direction brought the performances to life, creating an unforgettable experience that will resonate with the audience for a long time.

The MAFTI Rondalla Concert honored individuals who played significant roles in promoting Filipino musical heritage, and these include the late Rosalinda Natividad Cantiveros, publisher and editor of the Filipino Journal and 2nd MAFTI president in the 1980s, who founded the Rondalla with the assistance of another teacher, the late Leony Bailon; Gory Parado, a dedicated mentor who ensure rondalla’s continued vibrancy and relevance; Maria Cabrera Manzano, Vicky Cabrera; and the late Bernardette Agpalza, a former president, who managed rondalla’s continuity and dedication.

In the end, my musical journey was an untiring, nerve-tingling experience infused with a patriotic twang, igniting a searing love for my heritage. The concert left me beaming with pride, embracing my identity as a Filipino Canadian, and feeling grateful for the infectious spirit of the community and beyond.

Emceed by Cecil de Guzman.

Photos by Rod Cantiveros | Filipino Journal