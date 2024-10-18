Building Hockey’s Next Generation



First Shift is one of the many programs being supported by The Winnipeg Jets’ South Asian Heritage Night & Filipino Heritage Night youth initiatives. With full gear and expert coaching, young athletes from the South Asian and Filipino communities are learning the game, thanks to dedicated volunteer coaches from Winnipeg’s Emperors and Coffey’s teams.

First Shift Program Introduces Hockey to New Communities in Winnipeg

In early October, the Winnipeg Jets and the Hockey Canada First Shift program teamed up to introduce 90 kids to the exciting world of hockey. This program, designed to make the sport accessible and fun for families unfamiliar with the game, is being run out of Seven Oaks Arena. It’s part of the Jets’ ongoing effort to reach out to South Asian and Filipino communities in Winnipeg, using cultural heritage night games to engage and welcome diverse backgrounds to Canada’s favorite sport.

The First Shift program focuses on introducing children aged 6-10 to hockey in a non-intimidating environment. Each child receives a full set of hockey equipment for a reasonable registration fee, including skates, helmet, and pads. The program offers six on-ice sessions where kids can learn the basic skills of the game with the guidance of trained coaches. What sets First Shift apart is its emphasis on making hockey a fun experience—teaching children at their own pace while prioritizing safety and enjoyment over competition.



This year’s cohort at Seven Oaks Arena has already seen tremendous excitement from both kids and parents. Many of the participating families are new to hockey and are discovering not just the sport but also the community that surrounds it. By lowering the barriers to entry, First Shift allows children who might not otherwise have had the chance to try hockey to do so, creating a ripple effect of inclusivity and diversity that benefits everyone.

One of the standout aspects of this year’s program is the incredible support from volunteer coaches from Winnipeg’s Emperors (Allan Chan and Ron Cantiveros) and Coffey’s (Ganni Maan) hockey teams. Their involvement has been instrumental in making the program a success. These volunteer coaches bring both expertise and passion to the ice, dedicating their time and energy to ensure the kids get the most out of each session.

Programs like First Shift play a crucial role in growing the sport by making it more accessible to all communities. With the backing of organizations like the Winnipeg Jets, as well as dedicated volunteers, hockey is expanding beyond its traditional boundaries. As more children from diverse backgrounds lace up their skates for the first time, the future of the game looks brighter and more inclusive.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the volunteer coaches from the Winnipeg Emperors and Coffey’s hockey teams, who have been the backbone of this season’s First Shift program.



Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal