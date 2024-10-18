Historical group invites young Filipinos to share migration stories at Philippine history and migration workshop on November 3

by: Jomay Amora-Dueck

A local Winnipeg group is hosting an event to create space for young Filipinos to learn about Philippine history and migration, as well as share their most memorable migration story and unique experiences as part of the diaspora.

The Philippine Historical Society of Canada, Inc. (PHSCI) will be holding an event called “Balik-Tanaw, Bridging Generations: The Migration Story of Filipino Youth in Manitoba” which will take place in the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) at 85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM. Doors open at 9:30am.

Balik-Tanaw, Bridging Generations: The Migration Story of Filipino Youth in Manitoba will be a program of sit-in workshops and lectures focusing on Philippine history, migration, and unique experiences of Filipino youth in the Philippines and Manitoba. The program will end with a collaborative art project to commemorate our community coming together for our pagbabalik-tanaw (Tagalog for “looking back” or “reminiscing”).

The group hopes that this initiative will spark conversations in the community, giving the younger generations an opportunity to learn about the past and collaborate in protecting Philippine history, democracy, and our future.

This event is free but seats are limited. To register, please visit our website at www.philippinehistoricalsociety.com or scan the QR code in the event poster.

PHSCI is a Filipino-Canadian non-profit organization that aims to combat historical distortion by providing the community with access to historical facts and research-based resources.