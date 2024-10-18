Celebrating Small Business Month with Minister Rechie Valdez

October marks Small Business Month in Canada, a time to recognize and celebrate the vital role small businesses play in driving the economy. In a recent CanadianSME interview, Minister Rechie Valdez, Canada’s first Filipino-Canadian Minister of Small Business, emphasized the importance of reducing barriers for underrepresented groups, including Filipino entrepreneurs. Her vision includes offering support through mentorship programs, small business loans, and digital innovation grants. Minister Valdez encourages Filipino small business owners to embrace opportunities and growth while fostering resilience in today’s changing market. Her message is clear: small businesses are the backbone of Canada’s economy, and support is available.