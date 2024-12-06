Discover Code Ninja’s Camps: Where Kids Learn, Play, and Create!

Looking for a way to keep your kids engaged, entertained, and learning new skills? Code Ninja offers the perfect blend of fun and educational programming, allowing kids to dive into the worlds of coding, gaming, and creativity. With exciting options like Roblox World Creator Camp and Parents Night Out, Code Ninja has created a space where children are not only entertained but also empowered to become creators in their favorite games.

Roblox World Creator Camp: Transforming Gamers into Creators

In the Roblox World Creator Camp, young “ninjas” get a behind-the-scenes look at game development, learning how to bring their own ideas to life in the popular platform Roblox. Instead of just playing games, campers learn to build their own worlds using Roblox’s creation tools. They gain hands-on experience with skills like designing terrain, creating animations, adding sound effects, and basic scripting. For many kids, it’s their first introduction to coding and game development, and it’s a gateway to discovering new interests.

Figure 1 Working on recreating Brookhaven with Code Ninja Sensei

One recent participant described his experience trying to recreate a version of Brookhaven, a popular Roblox game. “I tried my best to make a recreation of Brookhaven,” he shared. “It was a little boring at first, but as I went on, I got better.” By the end of the program, he had transformed his initial concept into something he felt proud of, illustrating just how much progress kids can make in a short time.

The Roblox World Creator experience isn’t only about coding—Code Ninja ensures each day includes plenty of variety to keep kids engaged. Participants enjoy breaks for playtime, lunch, and snacks, giving them a chance to unwind and socialize. In one activity, they even spin a theme wheel to inspire their projects. “We spun a wheel, and it landed on ‘Zombie Obby,’” said one young coder, referring to a theme that involved creating a unique zombie-themed obstacle course (or “obby”). He described the challenge with excitement, saying, “We had to make an obby that only goes up—it was so cool!”

Code Ninja provides a friendly, supportive environment where kids feel free to try new things, make mistakes, and learn from them. Working alongside friends or new acquaintances, they learn collaboration and build confidence. Watching each other present their final games is another favorite part of the program. “They were showing off their games. It was really cool!” he added. Kids leave the Roblox World Creator Camp with more than just new skills—they gain a sense of pride in what they’ve created and a new perspective on the games they love.

Parents Night Out: A Perfect Evening for Kids and a Break for Parents

For parents who could use a night off, Code Ninja’s Parents Night Out is a fantastic option. This special event, scheduled on select Fridays, runs from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, providing three hours of supervised fun and games for kids—and a relaxing evening for parents. For just $42, kids are treated to an evening packed with engaging activities, snacks, and pizza.

The Parents Night Out experience includes everything kids love: games like Minecraft and Roblox, plus Nintendo Switch classics like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Kids can team up with friends or make new ones, diving into games and STEM activities in a structured yet fun setting. As one participant described, “It was a fun night with my friends!” With plenty of opportunities for socializing, it’s the ideal place for kids to enjoy a night out of their own while parents get a well-deserved break.

Parents Night Out is open to all, whether they’re Code Ninja members or first-timers. With limited spots available, it’s a wonderful chance for non-members to get a taste of the Code Ninja experience without a long-term commitment. And because it’s fully supervised, parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing their kids are in safe hands.

Figure 2 Sharing our Roblox creations with friends and Code Ninja Senseis.

Why Code Ninja is More Than Just Fun

Code Ninja’s programs stand out because they’re designed to be more than just entertainment—they’re an investment in kids’ futures. Learning to code, even at an introductory level, opens doors to critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. Kids learn to turn their ideas into reality, and the supportive Code Ninja environment encourages them to embrace challenges without fear of failure.

At Code Ninja, children are encouraged to ask questions, explore their creativity, and work together. For some kids, this is a chance to discover their passion for technology or spark an interest in coding that could last a lifetime. Whether your child is already a tech enthusiast or just curious to explore, Code Ninja’s camps provide an ideal foundation. “I want to go back!” one young coder exclaimed, excited at the prospect of trying new challenges in future programs.

Figure 3 Achievement Unlocked: Roblox World Creator Camp Complete. A full week camp is in the books and Lorenzo has a Code Ninjas certificate to prove it.

Sign Up Today for an Unforgettable Experience!

If you’re ready to give your kids an unforgettable experience, don’t wait—sign them up for Code Ninja’s Winter Break Camps, or regular CREATE and JR after school programming or reserve a spot for Parents Night Out today. From the thrill of creating their own video games, Minecraft and Roblox worlds to the excitement of a game-filled evening with friends, these programs are designed to engage, educate, and inspire. Watch your child transform from a gamer into a creator, gaining confidence and skills that will benefit them for years to come.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal