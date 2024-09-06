FEAST, FUN, AND FILIPINO FLOATS: A Spectacular Weekend at Manitoba Filipino Street Festival

This year’s Manitoba Filipino Street Festival and Parade was a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and pride. Thousands of attendees enjoyed the colorful Filipino floats, mouthwatering Pinoy street food, and lively performances that filled the weekend with energy and excitement. The Bisdak group from Neepawa, Manitoba showcased the beloved Lanzones Festival. Held at St. Peter’s Petrus Hall and grounds, this year’s festival brought the Filipino community together for an extraordinary weekend.

What a weekend! The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival once again turned Winnipeg’s Tyndall Park area into a vibrant hub of celebration, as thousands gathered to experience the rich culture, colourful floats and lively performances and delicious food. With Winnipeg 150 anniversary celebrations as the backdrop, this year’s festival was bigger, bolder, and more festive than ever!

The excitement kicked off on Saturday morning with a grand cultural parade that brought streets alive with bright costumes, traditional music, and colorful floats. From Tyndall Park Community Centre to St. Peter’s Church Petrus Hall, crowds lined the streets along Burrows and Lucas, waving flags and cheering on parade participants who proudly showcased the best of Filipino heritage.

At the festival grounds, the atmosphere was buzzing with energy as people flocked to the dozens of Filipino street food vendors, serving up delicious pinoy street food favourites – BBQ, isaw and fishballs, and sweet halo-halo. The aroma of grilling skewers filled the air, and no one could resist stopping by for a taste of home-cooked goodness.

The performances were a true highlight of the weekend, with cultural and community organizations putting on spectacular shows. Cultural groups like Pinoy Alliance of Canada and MAFTI Heritage Group displayed energetic folk dances, Local bands and singers kept the party vibe going, making sure there was never a dull moment.

Not to be outdone, community organizations brought their A-game, showcasing traditional Filipino martial arts, interactive games, and hands-on workshops that kept families and kids entertained throughout the day. The sense of pride and camaraderie was unmistakable, with both young and old coming together to celebrate their shared culture.

The weekend wrapped up with more performances, and as the sun set on Sunday, the festival grounds were still buzzing with laughter, music, and the unmistakable sense of community. The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival truly captured the heart and spirit of Filipino culture, with large crowds, amazing food, and unforgettable performances making this year’s event a massive success.

Cultural Performances included D’ Ilocanos of Neepwa, Pinoy Alliance of Canada, MAFTI Kids, Tricia Magsino, Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg, Bulacan Association, Filipino Ukelele Club, Tribu Hiligaynon, Solid Mindanaons, MAFTI Rondalla, Anklung – Seventh Day Adventist Anklung Ensemble, WSAA, Bisdak Group of Neepwa, and Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP). Musical acts and groups included Rey, Cors and Pang, Beautiful Sabotage (from Montreal), Jovelle Balani, The 1221, On The Que & guest singers: Rachel Punzalan, Vina Dimayuga, Quarter 2, Ragdolls, Yzza Band, Jata, Daze, Phillip Natividad, Rodel Olesco and Ronaldo Trinidad.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal