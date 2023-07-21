Philippine Delegation Gears Up for 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg

Photo credit: World Police and Fire Games 2023 we

The excitement is building as the 2023 World Police and Fire Games make their way to Winnipeg, Manitoba from July 28 to August 6, 2023. This Olympic-style sports event will see over 8,500 athletes from more than 50 countries competing in more than 60 unique sports, representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from around the globe.

Among the participants, an estimated 50 athletes from the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection are set to take part. Led by Police Lieutenant General Rhodel Sermonia, PNP’s Deputy Director for Administration, and the 2nd ranking general in the PNP, these athletes are coming from various regions of the PNP and BFP, all traveling at their own expense.

As the Travel Authority and Visa await approval, the athletes’ arrival dates vary.The games will be held at prominent locations in Winnipeg, such as the University of Winnipeg, University of Manitoba, Memorial Boulevard, 300 Main Street, Selkirk, and more. The opening ceremony will take place at the Canada Life Centre, while The Forks Market will serve as the Athletes Village and closing ceremony site.

The Filipino community, led by Leila Castro, 204 Neighborhood Watch founder and Ray Forbes Argulla, Bulacan Association incumbent president along with Kenneth Salazar who is volunteering in the games, are eagerly seeking partners and volunteers to support the Philippine delegation. They welcome all forms of assistance, including transportation, monetary sponsorships, and in-kind donations.

A Testimonial Potluck Dinner honoring the delegates will be held on July 31, 2023, at PCCM from 7 pm to 9 pm, where everyone is encouraged to attend and bring food to share.

To offer sponsorship or volunteering, interested parties can reach out to Kenneth Salazar at 204-915-6018 or kennethsalazar7530@yahoo.ca.

“I have been volunteering ever since and the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is one of my much awaited volunteering because I will not just work on my shift, but I will have the opportunity to cheer my Kababayans playing for the Philippines. I am hoping that our national anthem will be sung during the awarding ceremony. So I encourage all Filipino Winnipeggers to come out and support our athletes,” Salazar said.

Let’s come together and make the Philippine delegation’s participation in the World Police and Fire Games an unforgettable experience!

Some members of the Philippine delegation in the 2019 WPFG in China

Photo credit: PNP Facebook