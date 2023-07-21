High Spirits and High-Fives Mark Community Renovation Announcement



Left to Right: Ferdie Arceo, Andrew Abarintos, Bonifacio Ritual, Romilyn Lacap, Hon Minister Andrew Smith, Homer Lacap, Edj Villamar, Noy Manalastas and Councillor Devi Sharma. Photo supplied by Edj Villamar

The sun was shining, and not as brightly as the smiles on the faces of those gathered at Garden City Collegiate’s sports courts on July 17, 2023.

Hon. Andrew Smith, Minister of Municipal Relations, and City of Winnipeg Councillor Devi Sharma arrived, the air was buzzing with anticipation. They weren’t there for a casual round of pickleball or to show off their three-pointers. They were there to make a game-changing announcement for the Winnipeg North Sports Group (WNSG) 2023.

WNSG, an all-Filipino team of passionate sports enthusiasts, plans to renovate tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts behind Garden City Collegiate. The project reflects the group’s commitment to enhancing local sports infrastructure and fostering a strong community spirit.