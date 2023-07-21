Gimli Film Festival – RBC Beach Screenings

The Gimli Film Festival is less than a week away and RBC Beach Sunset Screenings are back for another year of shoreside films! Check out this year’s lineup of films and bring your beach chairs and popcorn.
Wednesday, July 26 | Opening Night | 9:45pm
Champions, Comedic Drama (2023), 2h 4m
Thursday, July 27 | Family Night | 9:45pm
Song of the Sea, Animation (2015), 1h 34m
Friday, July 28 | Musical Night | 9:45pm
The Greatest Showman, Musical (2018), 1h 45m
Saturday, July 29 | Blockbuster Night | 9:45pm
Top Gun, Adventure – Action/Adventure (1986), 1h 50m
Sunday, July 30 | Closing Night | 9:45pm
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On ,Documentary (2022), 1h 46m
For even more info about these films and the FULL festival lineup, head to gimlifilm.com.