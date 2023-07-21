BeaDom now engaged; “decided on forever”

Photo: instagram @beaalonzo

Actors Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have officially gotten engaged! Bea shared the exciting news on her social media accounts, recounting how Dominic proposed at Bataan’s Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar on July 18.

According to Bea, during a shoot at Las Casas, celebrity photographer Mark Nicdao kept directing her to turn around for a photo, and when she did, she found Dominic on one knee, holding a ring box. Overwhelmed with joy, love, and excitement, Bea began to cry tears of happiness, cherishing the genuine moment.

Expressing her feelings, Bea said, “I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing. I have been doing it all wrong! I didn’t want that moment to end. I want this real thing to happen forever… and right then there… In front of the people we love… we decided on forever.”

Dominic, showing his love for Bea, commented on her Facebook post with “I love you very much” and a heart emoji. Bea responded with equal affection, saying, “Can’t wait to do life with you,” also using a heart emoji.

Well-wishers congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Bea and Dominic officially confirmed their relationship in August 2021, and after hints of an imminent engagement, the couple’s fans are thrilled to witness this beautiful moment in their journey together.