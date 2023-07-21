Folklorama 2023 Kicks Off at Assiniboine Park

Bring the family down to the Casinos of Winnipeg Folklorama Kick-Off on July 29th at the Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre from 4:00-8:00 pm! This FREE family-friendly celebration will launch Folklorama’s 52nd Festival.

Experience interactive cultural workshops, the 2023 Pavilion Ambassadors parade, and the Pavilion Expo, along with performances, food trucks, children’s activities, and more! This years’ performers are the Winnipeg Steel Orchestra, Magdaragat Philippines Inc., Ena Sutton Highland Dancers, Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts, Viva Brasil, Asham Stompers, Croatia Dawn, KEFI Manitoba, Sol de España, India Pavilion Performers, Dance World, and the Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

Meet your hosts! Colleen Bready, CTV Weather (4:00 – 6:00 pm) and Ace Burpee, Virgin 103.1 (6:00 – 8:00 pm)