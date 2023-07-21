“Voltes V: Legacy” makes history as the first Philippine TV program in Comic-Con International

GMA Network’s primetime masterpiece “Voltes V: Legacy” continues to dominate the entertainment world as it becomes the first-ever Philippine TV program to participate in the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

GMA is invited by Dogu Publishing for the biggest annual comics convention in California, USA. The said publishing powerhouse aims to expand the reach of international panels from around the globe, driving the way for a more diverse comic book industry.

SDCC 2023 will take place from July 20 to 23 and will be attended by GMA Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Assistant Vice President for Drama Helen Rose Sese, Assistant Vice President for Post Operations Vincent C. Gealogo, and Telesuccess Productions Executive Producer Larson Chan.

The highly-anticipated event will also not be complete without the cast of “Voltes V: Legacy” including Miguel Tanfelix (Steve Armstrong), Ysabel Ortega (Jamie Robinson), Gabby Eigenmann (Commander Robinson), and the show’s esteemed director Mark Reyes.

GMA will formally make its Comic-Con debut on July 22 from 10 am to 11 am at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Afterward, the cast will be signing a limited edition poster on the convention floor.

“Voltes V: Legacy” is produced by GMA Network in collaboration with Telesuccess Productions and Toei Company.