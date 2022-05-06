PH to become a Medical Tourism Destination



The Department of Tourism (DOT ) is eyeing to transform the Philippines into an attractive medical tourism destination with its untapped potential in health and industry.

“With world-class hospitals and facilities, skilled doctors and nurses, and the Filipino brand of hospitality, the Philippines is poised to become an attractive destination for medical tourism,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

The tourism head also said that the agency has plans to boost the country’s medical tourism with the COVID -19 pandemic, stressing the importance of medical travel and wellness tourism.

Currently, we have been implementing measures that will further develop the country as a medical tourism destination in a calibrated approach, including the development of an internal ecosystem and network of facilities in the country to accommodate concerns and issues surrounding this tourism product,” Puyat said.