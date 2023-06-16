NDRRMC Prepares for Potential Evacuation of 30,000 Families as Mayon Volcano Unrest Continues

Photo by: Erwin T. Lim

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), has announced that preparations are underway to evacuate approximately 30,000 families in Albay, as the situation surrounding the restive Mayon Volcano continues to escalate. Currently at Alert Level 3, the volcano poses a significant threat, prompting authorities to make necessary arrangements for the safety of residents.

According to Asst. Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, spokesperson for the NDRRMC, there are already close to 5,000 families, totaling approximately 17,500 individuals, residing in 25 evacuation centers across Albay. However, if the alert level is raised, the number of families seeking refuge could reach 30,000.

The primary challenge faced by authorities is the effective management of the evacuation centers, ensuring they are properly equipped with adequate facilities for sanitation and hygiene. The majority of the centers are located in schools, and a crucial concern is how to sustain the education of the affected students.

Additionally, maintaining appropriate social distancing measures in the cramped centers to prevent COVID-19 infections is a priority. The Department of Health has provided instructions to ensure proper management and minimize the risk of virus transmission.

The NDRRMC is collaborating with various government agencies to provide sufficient space and comfort for evacuees, while urging local residents to prioritize their safety by leaving their homes. Efforts will be made to decongest the centers in coordination with local government units.

Photo source: Albay Provincial Information Office