Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering caps off Philippine Heritage Month

The Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering, organized by the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Inc. and Manitoba Arts, Culture and Sports in Community, provided a conclusion to the Philippine Heritage Month last June 30. Held at the Maples Collegiate Student Commons, this event brought together local artists who gathered to present and rejoice in the vibrant tapestry of cultures and talents.

The gathering was graced by the presence of Honourable Obby Khan, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Sports, as well as James Teitsma, Radisson MLA. Perla Javate, leading the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Inc., was joined by various community organizations, and influential leaders and volunteers who came together to support and participate in this celebration.

The event was hosted by Ernesto Ofiza Jr., President of FMAACI (Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada, Inc.), and youth leadership participant Justine Keith Reyes.

Through the Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering, the community came together to honor the heritage and talents of the Philippine culture, fostering unity and appreciation among the attendees. It served as a platform to celebrate the unique contributions of local artists and their remarkable ability to tell stories and express emotions through their craft.

357013280_1153986162212051_6264311519859102225_n 356430757_1153984762212191_5651546562275733770_n 356688615_640488088107313_2648656522163514609_n

Photo credit: John Lopez