Padyakers – Boardwalk, Winnipeg Beach



Destination: Winnipeg Beach The Padyakers Winnipeg Cycling Club, a Filipino road biking group, clipped into their pedals and set off on their annual ride from Templeton at McPhillips Street to Winnipeg Beach. This wasn’t an ordinary ride but a beloved tradition, embracing both the Manitoba summer and their shared passion for cycling. But it wasn’t a leisurely cruise. The 160+ kilometer route was a true test of their mettle, taking over 5 hours to complete. Bracing against Highway 9’s relentless winds, they found inspiration in the raw beauty of their surroundings. After a well-deserved brunch at a local joint on Winnipeg Beach’s boardwalk, they embarked on the ride back to Winnipeg. This journey back wasn’t just a return—it was an exhilarating testament to their endurance and camaraderie. Want to join their next adventure? Connect, engage, and ride along. Check out the Padyakers Winnipeg cycling club’s Facebook page for upcoming schedules and become part of their vibrant biking community.

Photo credit: Camillo Transporte