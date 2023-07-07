PBA Motoclub Dayo Serye takes Canada by storm!

PBA stars Marc Pingris, Billy Mamaril, JC Intal, Marc Cardona, Willie Miller, Jerwin Gaco, Cyrus Baguio, Rico Maierhofer, Jayjay Helterbrand and Nino Canaleta embarked on a thrilling tour, visiting seven cities in Canada last month.

In Winnipeg, they conducted a basketball clinic for 20 enthusiastic kids, leaving a lasting impact.

The second day was all about the fans, with meet-and-greets, singing sessions, and billiards games at the Kanto Bar.The grand finale arrived on the third day which was kicked off by the undercard game between 15U Winnipeg and Steinbach and an open game between Steinbach and Pembina Valley. PBA Motoclub and Winnipeg Select showcased an exhilarating exhibition at the Investors Group Athletic Centre University of Manitoba. With an impressive 7-0 record against seven different cities, PBA Motoclub emerged triumphant, bringing Filipino basketball excellence to Canadian shores. Presented by PBA Winnipeg, Jekasa International and Metroball Winnipeg, this was an unforgettable Dayoserye.

The PBA players were thankful for the hospitality of the Filipino community in Winnipeg. This trip is surely one for the books and so we asked them about their favorite part of the Dayo Serye:

“Definitely enjoyed the food. But the hospitality of the Filipino community was my favorite.” – Billy Mamaril

My favorite moment is just the kindness and warm welcome we experienced from our fellow countrymen. They really made us feel at home and made this trip very special. Much love.- Jayjay Helterbrand

Had a blast with our kababayans – JC Intal

My favourite moment is kayo (organizers) to be honest. Grabe yung pag-aasikaso nyo sa amin, ang galing hindi nyo kami pinabayaan. And sa Winnipeg yung may mga pinakamasarap na food na nakainan namin sa buong trip sa Canada – Nino Canaleta

Photos by Krypton Enerio Photography