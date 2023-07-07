Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 40

Hundreds or, maybe, even thousands of bands and artists have contributed to the archives of what has become known as the broad sonic spectrum of New Wave, in all its guises and subgenres.

This set consists of the latest proper album of some of the bands whose music swims in the spectrum that I discovered or got introduced to in my early-teenage days and whose development and evolution I continue to follow through to this day. Exceptions are Tears for Fears and The Lightning Seeds, borh of which released new albums in 2022–The Tipping Point and See You in the Stars, respectively.

Of the following bands, only Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, and The Lightning Seeds remain active. The rest, unfortunately, have no more hope of reuniting anymore, much so, coming up with new music. For the meantime, let’s enjoy whatever’s available.

* The Smiths – Strangeways, Here We Come (1987) (“Girlfriend in a Coma”)

* Tears for Fears – Everybody Loves a Happy Ending (2004) (“Closest Thing to Heaven”)

* Spandau Ballet – Heart like the Sky (1989) (“Be Free with Your Love”)

* Duran Duran – Future Past (2021) (“Beautiful Lies”)

* Siouxsie & the Banshees – Rapture (1995) (“Tearing Apart”)

* Cocteau Twins – Milk & Kisses (1996) (“Half-Gifts”)

* The Sisters of Mercy – Vision Thing (1990) (“Doctor Jeep”)

* The Lightning Seeds – Four Winds (2009) (“All I Do”)