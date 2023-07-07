Paris: Exploring The Louvre

Gem & Lita at Musee du Louvre, Paris

Visiting the French capital Paris must include exploring Musee du Louvre, aka The Louvre, the largest art museum in the world. It is also reputed to be the world’s most visited art museum. As of 2019, Paris was crowned the museum capital on the planet for having the highest number of museum worldwide with 297 of them followed by Moscow of Russia with 261 museums. Museums are great for exploring human culture and traditions, history, science, and art by understanding the context and events surrounding the exhibits. Although we don’t consider ourselves diehard art enthusiasts, we’re just ordinary Joes appreciating beautiful creations, we marveled at the huge amount and beauty of the more than 38,000 works safeguarded at The Louvre (sculptures, objects d’art, paintings, drawings, and archaeological finds) including the priceless gems like the “Mona Lisa”, “Venus de Milo”, the “Winged Victory of Samothrace”, and the “Dying Slave”.

Spanning 782,910 sq. ft. The Musee du Louvre, located on the right bank of the Seine River in the city’s arrondissement, has a history dating back to the medieval times – originally built as a fortress, then a royal palace, and now has become the largest art museum in the world. It opened to the public on 10 August 1793, 230 years ago.

The museum galleries are best approached from the main reception area under the transparent glass pyramid in the main courtyard of the museum, flanked by another two smaller pyramids. From here corridors radiate out to each of the wings of the museum. Reaching 71 feet high the transparent glass pyramid flanked by another two smaller pyramids is made up of 673 glass segments. It is designed by American architect of Chinese origin, Leoh Ming Pei. Since its inauguration in 1989, the pyramid has been a landmark of Paris.

Paintings and sculptures are arranged by country of origin. Objects d’art, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Oriental from the medieval to the modern, are subdivided into various sections.

What are the most famous pieces at The Louvre?

The “Mona Lisa” is considered to be the most famous painting in the museum. Painted by Leonardo da Vinci in 1504 this small portrait of a Florentine noblewoman was brought to France in 1515 where the Italian painter lived for 3 years until his death.

There are three famous statues at The Louvre, the ‘Winged Victory of Samothrace”, “Venus de Milo” and “Dying Slave”.

The celebrated Greek “Winged Victory of Samothrace” that dates back from around 200 BC is one of the Louvre’s fabulous collection of antiquities. About 9 feet high made of Parisian marble, this Hellenistic art has the head and arms missing (one of the hands discovered in 1950).

“Venus de Milo”, discovered in 1820 by a peasant on the island of Milo of the Cyclades, somewhat more than 6 feet high with its arm broken, is considered the prototype of Greek feminine beauty

The “Dying Slave” statue sculpted by Michelangelo is a part of a group of statues for the base of the tomb of Pope Julius II in the Vatican City.

And last but not the least is our Philippine pride representing our 113,823,666 people – the “Igorot Art” in the section featuring Asian and Oceanic antiques. The “Igorot Art”, enclosed in a glass box, is a carved wooden figurine of a native Philippine Igorot holding a bowl. This piece of art was previously owned by the anthropologist William Beyer.

It was in our second visit to Paris that we’re able to fully explore The Louvre.

Au revoir!

The Louvre with the Glass Pyramid in the foreground