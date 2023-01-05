Mas Masunúrin Nga Ba ang mga Kababaíhan noóng Únang Panahón?

(On the Evolution of Women Empowerment)

Bákit nga ba mas marámi raw ngayóng mga mag-aasáwa na naghíhiwalay kumpará noóng mga nakaraáng dekáda o síglo? Dáhil ba mas konserbatíbo silá noon o páwang takót lang sa mga asáwang brúsko at walá siláng kakayanáng humiwaláy sapagkát waláng trabáho at waláng mapúpuntahan?

*Less Empowered*

Back in the 1970s and earlier, women–almost always–were only housewives. They often had no professional careers–so they were practically dependent financially and emotionally on their almighty and moneymaker husbands. So, they just sucked in whatever abuses they experienced in the hands of their partners. Inasmuch as they wanted to separate when there was no more respect, they didn’t have a place to go to, considering also that they couldn’t just leave their children and didn’t have the money to start anew.

*More Independent*

In this generation, most women have become financially and intellectually independent. They now have the voice, the strength, the confidence, and the financial capability to stand by their principles. When they find themselves in abusive relationships, they no longer need to stay and suck it up. They could take their children and break away from their abusive husbands without worrying how they will live–because they also have jobs and financial stability.

*Should I Stay or Should I Go?*

Only housewives who don’t have options who stay despite the abuse.

I am glad that I am living in the current society and didn’t get to live in the uberpatriarchal and male-dominated past. “All men are created equal,” declared the powerful and influential forefathers. See? Only men, no women. They didn’t matter much in the past.

People who wax nostalgia for the past are subliminally expressing their powertripping tendencies. They wanted a society where they have control over women and others in general. Freedom, for them, is not for everyone.

*Sa Madalíng Salitâ*

Mas maáyos ang sosyedád ngayón kumpará noóng mga nakaraáng panahón o síglo. Ngayón, mas may bóses at kakayanáng makapámilì ang mga táong dáti-ráti’y sunúd-sunúran lang sa mga may kapangyaríhan.