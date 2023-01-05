Wreath laying at Toronto PCG on the 126th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal

Toronto, 30 December 2022 – Consul General Orontes V. Castro accompanied by the staff of the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto placed a wreath today at the bust of Dr Jose P. Rizal at Sentro Rizal-Toronto, the cultural arm of the Consulate General.



Consul General Orontes V Castro is joined by the Philippine Consulate General’s staff (From L-R: alternate Secretary to the Consul General Marissa M. Argueza, Consular Assistant Marilyn V. Galanza, Collecting Officer Maria Jesusa P. Santillan, and Communications Officer Errol Y. Reyes) in placing a wreath on 30 December 2022 at the bust of Dr. Jose P. Rizal at Sentro Rizal-Toronto.



Consul General Orontes V Castro is joined by the Consulate General’s staff in placing a wreath on 30 December 2022 at the bust of Dr. Jose P. Rizal at Sentro Rizal-Toronto.