Annual Bison Regional Science Fair returns to in-person format

The Bison Regional Science Fair (BRSF) will be in person this year, the BRSF planning and organizing committee announced in a news release today.

From April 18th -20th, 2023 students from Grades 4 through 12 will be able to share their interest in science with their peers, local experts, and the community at the Holy Cross School.

“We are thrilled to be able to finally bring back in person the science fair after two years where it was not possible,” shared BRSF Chair, Dr. Anju Bajaj, there is something magical and unforgettable about experiencing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) and the creative power of ideas in person. This is a unique opportunity for all students with any interest in science to share their discoveries and further their potential. We are very thankful for our students, teachers, parents, supporters, sponsors, and judges to make this event possible.

BRSF is affiliated with the Youth Science Canada. Team Bison Manitoba will be competing at the Canada-Wide Science Fair which is country’s largest annual youth STEM event. It will return to an in-person format next year and will be held May 14 to 19 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. The last two CWSF events have been virtual. Youth Science Canada exists to inspire and help Canadian youth to remain curious and do STEM projects regardless of their cultural background, socioeconomic status, or geographic location.

We are proud to announce that The Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology (SCWIST) is now an Innovation Champion sponsor of the Bison Science Fair, and our Youth Engagement team has joined forces with BRSF to design a special e-mentoring program that will meet the needs of the science fair student participants. For more information, please email bisonregioanl@gmail.com or visit us https://youthscience.ca/bison/