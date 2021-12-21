Manitoba Chambers of Commerce championing Buy Local MB Campaign



Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (MCC) is standing behind local businesses throughout Manitoba with their #BuyLocalMB campaign. The program champions local hotels, restaurants, retailers, producers/manufacturers, suppliers, artisans, entrepreneurs, and service providers. In a recent print and social media campaign featured local Filipino media personalities – Tyler Magz from 103 Virgin Radio and Ron Cantiveros from the Filipino Journal.

MCC is the Voice of Business. As the umbrella organization for 68 local Chambers of Commerce across Manitoba, we represent almost 10,000 businesses of all sizes, and across all sectors.

Photos from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce Twitter account



