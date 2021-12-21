Shop Local this Holiday Season through GoodLocal.ca

POSTED IN » Filipino Marketplace

GoodLocal.ca is a full-service e-commerce platform featuring more than 550 local Manitoban vendors created by Obby Khan and Ali Esmail. Since 2020, GoodLocal.ca has put more than $1 million back in the hands of small businesses, offering a local solution to compete with big box stores and delivery giants like Amazon and Etsy. GoodLocal offers same-day delivery, and also supports vendors with delivery-only services through GoodLocal Express. GoodLocal supports BIPOC-Owned Businesses and charities through the GoodLocal Gives Back and GoodLocal BIPOC initiatives.

You can also visit their recently opened storefront at 223 McDermot, highlighting a portion of the products available on GoodLocal.ca.

