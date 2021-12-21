BACK-TO-BACK GREY CUP CHAMPIONS

We are the champions again! Winnipeg Blue Bomber running back Andrew Harris filled the Grey Cup with beer during their Grey Cup Rally at Investors Group Field last week after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers successfully defended their Grey Cup Championship by beating the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton with a come-from-behind overtime win with the final score 33-25. The Grey Cup marked the return of Canadian football after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVD19 global pandemic.

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Grey Cup Rally

After almost three decades Grey Cup droughts, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured their 12th title in franchise history with a thrilling, dramatic and classic come-from behind victory over Hamilton Sunday night. The 33 – 25 overtime win came on enemy territory which made Tim Hortons Field record 26,324 fans cheer wildly for their team as they beat out all odds to take home Canada’s favorite football hardware – The Grey Cup.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned to their home turf on Wednesday evening and were met by thousands of screaming and adoring fans at Investors Group Field.

The 33-25 overtime victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats two days earlier in the 108th Grey Cup had been celebrated across Canada. This included several hundred fans meeting at Portage & Main on Sunday evening as the Bombers were celebrating in Hamilton.

Photos by Star Roxas | Filipino Journal