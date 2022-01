First Reading – June is Filipino Heritage Month

Bill 205: Filipino Heritage Month Act

Bill 205, the Filipino Heritage Month Act was introduced by Andrew Smith, MLA for Lagimodiere and given First Reading at the Manitoba Legislative Assembly earlier this month. The introduction was seconded by Len Isleifson, MLA for Brandon East.

The bill will officially proclaim the month of June in each year is to be known throughout Manitoba as Filipino Heritage Month.

Photo Source: Andrew Smith MLA, Facebook Page