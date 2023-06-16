Majority of Filipino Students Oppose Mandatory ROTC, Survey Shows

Photo source: STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

A survey conducted by the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) has revealed that 53 percent of students from member-schools are against the proposal to reintroduce mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) for all college students.

The survey, conducted from April 3 to 24, gathered responses from 20,461 individuals, with 65 percent (13,210) being female and 35 percent (7,251) male.

Out of the total respondents, 37 percent were Grade 11 students, 33 percent were Grade 12 students, and 30 percent were college undergraduates.

According to CEAP, the survey results showed that 53 percent of respondents disagreed with the reinstatement of mandatory ROTC. Of those, 32 percent strongly disagreed, while 21 percent simply disagreed. Meanwhile, 28 percent agreed, with 22 percent strongly in favor and 6 percent stating their agreement.

Nineteen percent of participants remained undecided on the matter.

Those who opposed the return of mandatory ROTC cited concerns of increased burden on students, additional financial costs for families, potential violence and corruption, and conflicts with their religious beliefs.

Supporters of mandatory ROTC mentioned the benefits of basic military training, physical exercise, disaster preparedness, civic engagement, patriotism, nationalism, discipline, and the provision of military uniforms.