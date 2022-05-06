MAFTI recognized for its contributions to the community

by Gemma Dalayoan

A memorable event for the founders and members of Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc. ( MAFTI) took place at the Legislative Building on April 27, 2022.

Malaya Marcelino, MLA for Notre Dame read a Member Statement before her counterparts lauding MAFTI’s history of delivering numerous cultural and educational programs for the Filipino community and the general public since its inception in 1977.

Cindy Lamoreaux, MLA of Burrows also read her Member statement mentioning MAFTI’s services to the community.

A plaque of appreciation was given by MLA Malaya Marcelino to MAFTI. Genalyn Tan, president of MAFTI, received the award on behalf of more than one hundred members of MAFTI and its founders, and board members.

A provincial conference of the Philippine Association of Manitoba in 1977 under the leadership of Chris Aglugub and Rodolfo Cantiveros made a resolution that the Philippine cultural heritage should be preserved . Hence, Lolita Oandasan founded the MAFTI. Co-founders were: Julie Mandac, Socorro Juan, Jenny Hernaez, Adoracion Macapagal, Jean Guiang, and Gemma Dalayoan.

Present at the awarding ceremony were the following; Gemma Dalayoan, MAFTI Internal Consultant and Adviser and Board Members: Victoria Cabrera, Michelle Feliciano, Clarita Manzano, Jon Malek, Marilyn Gomez Malek, and member Joanne Vivieza.

Jon Reyes, MLA for Waverly and Minister of Advanced Education, Skills, and Immigration also congratulated MAFTI members who were present.

More picture- taking ensued to end the exciting day of MAFTI.