Lea Salonga’s Dream Again Tour is Back in Winnipeg

Award winning singer and actress, Lea Salonga is back out on tour for her Dream Again Concert 2022!

Starting April 6th, she will be touring Canada and North America with Winnipeg as the first leg of her tour after two years of not being in the concert scene due to the ongoing pandemic.

To talk about her concert, life during the pandemic and what’s keeping her busy now, The Filipino Journal had a little chat and kamustahan with the award-winning performer.

FJ: How have you been?



LEA: I’ve been well, thank you! Concert preparations have sort of begun but it’s a nice leisurely relaxed process now. It’s not something too stressful. At the same time, I’m also involved with a TV show called Pretty Little Liars. Thankfully my filming schedule is not heavy. It gives me time to just be a human and play video games and hang out with my daughter and sleep. I get a really nice existence at the moment.

Lea is currently in New York filming the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin where she auditioned in September and got the role a week later. The series is set to premier on HBO Max this summer.



FJ: You are kicking off your concert tour in Winnipeg. How do you feel about going back to this city and being able to perform again in a concert?



LEA: I’ve been to Winnipeg enough times that I lost count. It gets really cold there but whatever the weather, I think our experiences in Winnipeg have all been wonderful anyway, regardless of how it is outside. The main thing is, oh my god, it’s cold or we have to go underground to get from this building to another building or, you know, that it would get dry. It would feel like dry in a room. So it’s like, we’re gonna need water to hydrate. I have to really think about my technique and my singing under those conditions. But despite the cold and dry weather, everyone that I’ve met has just been warm and friendly and welcoming. And so I think that that is what I can look forward to when I go back.



FJ: Any memories that stand out in one of your concerts here?



LEA: I think it was one time where there was a sports event that was going on. And so I was giving live updates on score. I think there was one guy in the front row that was wearing a jersey and just went with his wife, I think I was giving live sports updates in one Canadian show. (laughs)



FJ: What can the fans look forward to in your concert?



LEA: There’s a lot of new music! There’s a lot of new music that I have never performed before that I’m going to get to do for the first time and so Winnipeg, because it’s the first stop, it’s it feels like okay, this is where we’re going to figure out if this works. We’re trying everything out here. This is our first shot and let’s see how everything works. So I think it’s just gonna be fun. That’s the fun part.



FJ: Being in the pandemic (still), what would be the extent of audience participation like invitation to go on stage to sing with you?



LEA: We’re not doing that because we’re still in COVID. So, Newsflash, do not prepare your vocal cords for A Whole New World, because we’re still in a pandemic. And there are things that I have to adapt in the routine of, not just what we do on stage, but also stuff we do offstage, so I need to do my part and keeping people safe and keeping audiences like while still engaged. And whatever regulations the venue has set are things that we’re going to have to follow. So yeah, so there will not be an audience invitation.



FJ: What is your message to Winnipeg fans who are not only looking forward to see you but also to be back in a concert event after two years.



LEA: If you bought a ticket to my show, thank you so much, because it means a lot. It means a lot because it means that our musicians get go back on the road. It means that I get to do what I love to do. It means that audiences get to return to venues and watch live performances again and it signals a return to some kind of normal, but a normal in which we are able to do what it is we love. So I’m happy and grateful that we get to start things off on this Dream Again tour in Winnipeg. And I’m looking forward to seeing everybody there you know. Let’s also not forget that we’re still in the middle of you know, this very unpredictable and uncertain time. But let’s all try to do what we got to do to infuse – to infuse our lives with a little bit of art and joy and happiness and fun.

Dream Again Tour 2022 is happening on April 6th at the Club Regent Event Centre.

Go to the Filipino Journal Facebook Page to join the contest for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert. Tickets are also available for purchase through Ticketmaster.